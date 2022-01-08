ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Insurance companies sue ERCOT over damage from February's winter storm

By Steven Dial
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 insurance companies are suing ERCOT and dozens of power generating entities for the grid failure during last February’s winter storm. One report estimates insurers were expected to pay for more than $10 billion in losses. This lawsuit by dozens of insurance companies alleges ERCOT is...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Reform Austin

Texans and Insurance Companies File Suits Against ERCOT

Over 100 insurance companies are suing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and 37 other power generating entities for losses and damages sustained during last February’s winter storm. The Texas Department of Insurance has reported over 500,196 insurance claims related to the storm. More than 85% of these...
San Angelo LIVE!

ERCOT: Texas Electric Grid Ready for Severe Winter Weather

AUSTIN, TX –– As Texas braces for a cold front for the New Year, EROCT has released an update on the winterization reports for the electric grid. According to ERCOT, the agency has completed on-site inspections as part of the mandatory winterization efforts. The inspections showed the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the ERCOT region are ready for winter weather.  More than 300 electric generation units were inspected this year –– representing 85 percent of the megawatt-hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages and 22…
newsradioklbj.com

ERCOT: Power Grid is Ready for Winter

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts, and inspection results show the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the ERCOT region are ready for winter weather. Inspections were completed at more than 300 electric generation units, representing 85 percent of the megawatt hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages and 22 transmission station facilities.
wbap.com

ERCOT Completes Winterization Inspections

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Thursday that it has completed on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts. According to ERCOT, inspection results show the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the ERCOT region are ready for winter weather. The inspections came following...
fox26houston.com

Texas DSHS reports higher death toll from February winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas officials have released their final report on Winter Storm Uri, which reflects an even higher death toll than originally thought. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says 246 deaths are connected to the winter storm in February, 36 more than in the previous report. Out of the 244 that had state residency information available, 229 were Texas residents and 15 resided in other states or countries.
Click2Houston.com

February’s winter storm caught Texans by surprise. Here’s how to prepare this year.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last February’s winter storm marked a severe weather event unlike any Texans had seen in decades, leaving millions without power and in freezing conditions. Days into the storm and its aftermath, a full-blown water crisis also emerged as well as supply chain shortages and major food disruptions.
