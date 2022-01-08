3 budget home decor hacks to help you save money

For many, the new year signals a chance to start fresh and create new goals for the 365 days ahead. When considering the aspects of your life that deserve a clean slate, why not start with your house, the place where you likely spend most of your time? During the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it's natural for your home to fill up with things you no longer have use for (think expired beauty products, old credit card statements, and clothes that no longer fit). While you can dispose of those items whenever you want, there's no better time to do so than at the start of the new year, when many people—including your loved ones—are beginning anew. "Letting go of excess is actually about reclaiming control over the sacred space we call home," says organizing expert Tamar Prager, founder of tamarprager.com and host of the podcast The Paper Weight. "For many of us looking for a fresh start, the new year provides a natural time in the cycle of our lives to shift, to change direction, and to find a new perspective."

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO