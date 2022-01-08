Blinken offers hope — and warning — before Ukraine talks with Russia

Officials from America and Russia are holding talks today. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov began the meeting this morning in Geneva, Switzerland after holding a working dinner last night that was ‘difficult but businesslike’ according to Ryeabkov. The talks today stem from months of tension near the Ukranian-Russian border with as many as 100,000 Russian troops have remained along the border in the area despite warnings from President Biden and other European leaders of serious consequences should Putin move ahead with an invasion. On Wednesday, a Russian delegation will also meet with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at the NATO-Russia council in Brussels. U.S. intelligence officials have estimated that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in the coming weeks or months. Earlier this month, President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. and it’s allies ‘will respond decisively is Russia further invades Ukraine.’

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 HOURS AGO