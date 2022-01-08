ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Prosper scores 22 to lead Marquette past Georgetown 92-64

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Olivier-Maxence Prosper had a career-high...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
abc17news.com

Hugley’s 32 points, 13 boards lift Pitt past BC, 69-67

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Hugley scored 32 points and snared 13 rebounds and Pittsburgh got its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, holding off Boston College to earn a 69-67 victory. Boston College now has lost its last 15 games away from home and has not won a road game in more than a year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com

Campbell scores 17, No. 5 UCLA pulls away to beat Cal 60-52

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Johnny Juzang made a clutch 3-pointer late despite his worst shooting performance of the season, and No. 5 UCLA beat California 60-52 on Saturday night. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points as the 10-1 Bruins made a victorious return to conference play after missing nearly a month due to COVID issues. Juzang had reached double figures in 17 consecutive games dating to last season, but finished Saturday with nine points. Andre Kelly had 22 points and six rebounds for the 9-7 California Golden Bears. They’ve lost nine straight against their intrastate rivals.
BERKELEY, CA
KCRG.com

Gibson scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 11 Iowa State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half to defeat No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday night. Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners. Oklahoma took control with a 14-0 run late in the second...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Bibby scores 23 to lead No. 10 Maryland past Minnesota 87-73

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chloe Bibby scored 23 points to lead a balanced offense and help No. 10 Maryland beat Minnesota 87-73 on Sunday. Angel Reese added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten), while Ashley Owusu chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists with no turnovers. Diamond Miller had 12 points and six assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
abc17news.com

Bradley, Aztecs hand No. 20 Colorado State 1st loss, 79-49

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley scored a season-high 26 points and San Diego State handed No. 20 Colorado State its first loss of the season, 79-49 in a game that wasn’t supposed to be played until March 1. Chad Baker-Mazara added 14 points for SDSU, which is now 10-3 and 2-0 in the Mountain West. The Aztecs outscored the Rams 43-17 in the second half for their largest victory margin ever against a ranked team. Colorado State had been one of three undefeated teams left in Division I coming into Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy