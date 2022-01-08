ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers need bounce-back game vs. idling Ducks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGU0o_0dg1bVGg00

While the New York Rangers endured one of their worst showings of a successful season to date, the Anaheim Ducks were dealing with another alteration of their schedule.

The Rangers are hoping to bounce back from an ugly start to their season-high, five-game road trip Saturday night when they visit the Ducks, who are slated for their first game in four days following another postponement due to COVID-19.

New York saw its three-game winning streak stopped with a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Chris Kreider scored his 21st goal but the Rangers were mostly outplayed as they allowed the final four goals while allowing numerous odd-man rushes.

The Rangers also were held to 11 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes and their 20 shots on goal were their third fewest this season.

“We made a lot of mistakes tonight,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “The first 25 minutes we played a perfect game plan to come in here and try to beat this hockey team. After that, it fell apart. We started turning those pucks over at the blue lines, we started defending in our ‘D’ zone instead of playing.”

Compounding matters was the absence of leading scorer Artemi Panarin for the third straight game. Panarin was placed in the COVID-19 protocol and was not in Las Vegas but could clear protocol by Saturday’s opening faceoff.

It is unlikely goalie Igor Shesterkin will be available after being placed in the protocol shortly before the opening faceoff Thursday. Shesterkin’s absence means New York’s goaltender tandem will be Keith Kinkaid and Alexandar Georgiev, who allowed five goals Thursday.

The Ducks last played Tuesday when Troy Terry recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Terry’s hat trick halted a four-game skid (0-2-2), but the Ducks saw their game with the Detroit Red Wings postponed Thursday and pushed back to Sunday.

It was Anaheim’s fourth postponement this season and since its last game, center Sam Carrick, right wing Vinni Lettieri along with defenseman Hampus Lindholm and goalie John Gibson entered the protocol. Ryan Getzlaf and Trevor Zegras also were in the protocol Tuesday when the Ducks played without Adam Henrique (lower body) and Max Jones (upper body).

Anaheim reconvened Friday, but only a handful of players participated in practice as the team waited for test results. They were frustrated, with coach Dallas Eakins saying only Carrick is sick.

“All our guys are vaccinated,” Eakins told reporters. “I would lay money down on the table that we are one of the top-five boosted teams in the league. I think that’s why we’re getting guys that are dying to play, they’re dying to practice, they’re dying to come in and work out. They want to test negative and get back in. I think that’s the most frustrating thing from the players’ side.”

Zegras has eight goals and 17 assists and is especially frustrated after testing positive Dec. 28 and getting cleared out of the protocol Thursday. He skated with the team but was scheduled to sit Thursday and hopes to play Saturday for the first time since Dec. 17.

“I want to protect the player,” Eakins said of Zegras. “This kid is having a really solid year. He’s a very important piece to our team.”

The Rangers are 9-2-1 in the past 12 meetings and the teams are playing each other for the first time since New York’s 5-1 home win on Dec. 22, 2019.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs Ducks: Rangers Dominate Anaheim 4-1 In California

After a miserable outing against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, the New York Rangers got back on track with a dominating 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. It was just an overall complete effort from the Rangeers, who held Anaheim to just 14 shots on goal throughout the entire game. Alexandar Georgiev got the start in goal, and had a relatively light workload with some excellent play in front of him.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Game #37: New York Rangers vs Anaheim Ducks Open Thread

After getting thumped by the Vegas Golden Knights to begin their road trip, the Rangers will look to bounce back against the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Led by a staunch group of defenseman featuring Josh Manson, Hampus Lindholm, and former Blueshirt Kevin Shattenkirk, the Ducks have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers bounce back with a dominating performance led by Ryan Lindgren

Ryan Lindgren scored twice, and Jarred Tinordi scored the tiebreaking goal as the New York Rangers rode a big night from their defensemen, dominated the third period and recorded a 4-1 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. “We play our best when we play simple,” Lindgren said....
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Dallas Eakins
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Keith Kinkaid
Person
Sam Carrick
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Anaheim Ducks#The Detroit Red Wings
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Kings look to bounce back vs. Red Wings

Firing 48 shots on goal routinely results in a victory, but the Los Angeles Kings are preparing to host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night on the heels of a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday in which they nearly hit the half-century mark in shots. The loss snapped...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues bounce back, bounce Capitals 5-1

Of all the great beachwear looks for the Blues at the Winter Classic, Ville Husso might have been near the top with that hat he wore as he strolled to the team bus. “I think it was Tommy Bahama, whatever that store is,” Husso said. “All the guys have Hawaii shirts and all that stuff, I was a little different. I had to have like a little Spanish style. That was my go-to.”
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Strong third period helps Rangers defeat Ducks

Ryan Lindgren scored twice, and Jarred Tinordi scored the tiebreaking goal as the New York Rangers rode a big night from their defensemen, dominated the third period and recorded a 4-1 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. New York won for the fourth time in five games...
NHL
NECN

Bruins Vs. Lightning Takeaways: B's Bounce Back With Statement Win

Bruins vs. Lightning takeaways: B's bounce back with statement win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Two points would've counted all the same for the Boston Bruins against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night no matter how they won. But after their winning streak can to an end with...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy