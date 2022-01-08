ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

HULK: Marvel Comics Teases Emergence Of The Deadliest Hulk To Date In Game-Changing Sixth Issue This April

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has announced today that Donny Cates (Venom) and Ryan Ottley's (Amazing Spider-Man) first Hulk story arc will reach a stunning conclusion with this April's issue #6. As Bruce Banner's control over Starship Hulk slips, something much worse takes the wheel. The new...

comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reunites Wolverine and Deadpool in NEW Series

Marvel fans cannot get enough of Logan (Wolverine) and Wade Wilson (Deadpool) together. And that is for more reasons than the on-screen chemistry of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds and their hilarious off-screen “feud.” The two characters have had a similar love-hate relationship for years, and Marvel just announced they are getting back together this year.
COMICS
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
BGR.com

She-Hulk spoilers claim the new hero might steal Deadpool’s thunder

The first year of MCU Phase 4 has just concluded with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye finale. It’ll be a while until Marvel picks up the story again, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to hit theaters next May. When it comes to Disney Plus shows, we’ll see Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk in 2022, but we don’t have any release dates yet. What we do have, however, is a big She-Hulk leak. We don’t have the entire plot, but there is one exciting detail in the leak that might make you forget all about Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). If it wasn’t already clear, you should know that major She-Hulk spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel’s She-Hulk Motion Capture Suit Revealed

Marvel’s She-Hulk is one of several new series that is set to be released on Dinsy+ in 2022. A new behind-the-scenes photo shows the motion capture suit that the She-Hulk actress, Tatiana Maslany wore during scenes where her character Jennifer Walters was in Hulk form. Tatiana Maslany’s co-star Ginger Gonzaga shared the photo via an Instagram story (via The Direct), grouped with screencaps of online stories listing She-Hulk among the top anticipated new series of 2022. The image shows the top of Maslany’s head, covered with motion capture dots. Above her head is a green mannequin head attached to a rod. You can see the image below.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Just Officially Made a Change to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie

Every Marvel fan is on the edge of their theater seats, with 2022 ushering countless Marvel projects, series, and films, including the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder. Given that early reports suggest that this Marvel movie will blow people’s minds, the MCU just changed the look of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie character ahead of the blockbuster movie’s debut.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2022

The year is just about over, so we can now devote our full attention to what’s ahead on the cinematic front in 2022. This will be an especially big year when it comes to Marvel and DC’s live action movies; the MCU has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lined up, while DC is expanding its shared cinematic universe with Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as delivering The Batman, which is set in another reality.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Teases
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

A Unique New Team Of Mutants Including Pixie And Juggernaut Assemble In LEGION OF X Next April

This Spring, Marvel Comics kicks off a new era of storytelling with "Destiny of X," but writer Si Spurrier and artist Jan Bazaldua will look to answer one big question in the pages of Legion of X: Krakoa has its laws...but does it have justice? A new team of mutants will assemble to bring peace, love, and justice to Krakoa, all while tackling some of the most dangerous internal threats Krakoa's faced to date.
COMICS
Collider

She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER - It Looks Like The God Of Thunder Is Finally Getting A Helmet...And It's BADASS

A new piece of Marvel Cinematic Universe promo art has found its way online, and while we can't say for sure whether it's the real deal, it certainly appears to be. Making use of those recently revealed shots of the God of Thunder and the Mighty Thor from Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, the former has found himself a helmet...and it's absolutely awesome.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
mp1st.com

Report: She-Hulk Is Coming to Marvel’s Avengers, Krizia Bajos Confirmed as VA

Marvel’s Avengers is getting another dose of gamma radiation in the near future, as it appears that She-Hulk will be playable in the game! While not officially confirmed at the moment, her voice actor has all but seemingly acknowledged the report, with the hype now building to this newest member of the growing Marvel’s Avengers roster.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Incredibly Rare First Edition ‘Hulk’ Comic Sells for Nearly $500,000

With a cover boasting the story of “the strangest man of all time,” a rare first edition copy of Incredible Hulk #1 has been sold for nearly half a million dollars to a private, anonymous collector. The comic, first published in 1962 by Marvel’s Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, was snapped up after being given a grade of “Very Fine/Near Mint” condition. “Highly-graded copies of Hulk #1 are notoriously hard to find,” said Vincent Zurzolo, an executive for Comic Connect, the auction site that handled the sale. The issue depicts the Hulk’s backstory, in which Dr. Bruce Banner is exposed to toxic gamma rays before transforming into the iconic, raging hero—albeit with gray skin, rather than his signature green. Marvel switched his color in the series’ second issue over the primitive printing technology at the time, which made the Hulk appear as various shades of gray on different pages. Zurzolo predicted that the comic would appreciate in value over time: “Vintage comic book values just keep going up.” Though the sale marks the most expensive Hulk #1 ever bought, it doesn’t hold a candle to an auction last year for Spider-Man comic Amazing Fantasy #15, which ended in a $3.6 million sale.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy