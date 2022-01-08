Flashback Friday: Armin Shimerman was right about Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Prodigy returned today with a brand new episode that's likely to delight longtime Star Trek fans. SPOILERS follow for Star Trek: Prodigy's sixth episode, "Kobayashi." The Protostar's self-appointed captain, Dal, decides to take on the unbeatable Kobayashi Maru simulation via the ships' holodeck. Of course, Dal needs a bridge crew, but he decides against inviting his crewmates to participate in his arrogance. Instead, he has the holodeck randomly select officers from among its databanks. He ends up with an all-star team of Star Trek favorites, including Spock, Scotty, Dr. Crusher, Uhura, and Odo. Each character, even those whose actors have died, has the voice of their original actor through the use of archival audio from their live-action appearances.
Comments / 0