Idaho Gov. Brad Little previews Monday's State of the State Address

 2 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little addressed members of the Idaho Press Club Friday morning previewing his upcoming State of the State address and the 2022 Legislative Session. Idaho is currently running a $1.6 billion surplus – the largest in state history. The state acquired this money...

Viewpoint: Idaho House leaders lay out priorities for 2022 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Idaho legislative session starts on Monday with Governor Brad Little's fourth State of the State Address. It's his opportunity to lay out his legislative and budget priorities, including education and tax relief for Idahoans. However, he's not the only one with a priority list. Democrats and Republicans in the legislature have their top issues to tackle as well.
