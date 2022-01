More than 150,000 people in the United Kingdom have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, according to government figures.Only the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru have reported more than the 150,057 fatalities recorded by UK health authorities since the start of the pandemic – although measures vary, with the number of death certificates in the UK that mention Covid-19 exceeding 174,000.In a tweeted statement, Boris Johnson said said: "Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000."Each and every one of those is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO