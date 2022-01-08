ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dementia expected to increase more than threefold by 2050, new study finds

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cases of dementia are expected to increase at a staggering rate, a new study suggests. According to a recent paper published in The Lancet, scientists estimated...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Harvard Health

Tooth loss associated with cognitive impairment, dementia

Poor oral hygiene is a path to gum disease and tooth loss, and an increasing amount of evidence suggests there may also be a link to cognitive decline. One example, published October 2021 in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, evaluated 14 studies focusing on tooth loss and cognitive impairment among 34,000 older adults. People in the study with more tooth loss had, on average, a 48% greater risk for developing cognitive impairment and a 28% greater risk for dementia, compared with people who had less tooth loss. There was no significant difference in risk for dementia among people who had dentures (possibly because they can chew foods and maintain nutrition, the researchers speculated). The researchers say mouth bacteria may play a role in brain inflammation, which might promote cognitive problems. The takeaway: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day, and see your dentist regularly. It may also protect your brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
easyhealthoptions.com

Study finds inflammatory foods feed Alzheimer’s and dementia

Unless you haven’t read any health news lately, you know that inflammation is behind most of the serious health challenges we face today. Chronic inflammation is the driving force behind irritable bowel disease, obesity, heart disease and diabetes. And we’re not just talking about bodily ailments. Research shows that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Memory#The Lancet#Anxiety#Alcohol
UPI News

Heart health affects women's thinking and memory, study suggests

What's good for the heart is good for the brain, and a new study suggests that connection might be especially critical for women. The study, of more than 1,800 adults in their 50s and 60s, found that those with heart disease, or risk factors for it, generally showed a greater decline in their memory and thinking skills over time.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
opb.org

Cataract surgery may reduce the risk of Dementia, study finds

Your browser does not support the audio element. 55 million people worldwide are living with Dementia. While there is no known cure, new findings show there might be a way to reduce the risk. Researchers at the University of Washington found patients who had cataract surgery had a lower chance of developing Dementia. Cecilia Lee, Klorfine Family Associate Professor in Ophthalmology, and Eric Larson, Founding Principle Investigator for the Adult Changes in Thought Study, join us to share their results and the connection between eyes and brain.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

New Finding Challenges Dementia Age-Associated Beliefs

Researchers from Newcastle University have, for the first time, identified changes in the brains of deceased infants with Krabbe disease that are similar to those changes seen in dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s Disease. Dr Daniel Erskine, Alzheimer’s Research UK Research Fellow at Newcastle University, who is an...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Flu May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease, Danish Study Finds

A case-control study from Denmark suggests that having influenza may increase the risk of Parkinson disease more than a decade later. Researchers recently published findings that add to previous evidence that having the flu may lead to a higher risk for Parkinson disease (PD) more than 10 years later. Whether...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Dementia cases may triple by 2050, study finds

Worldwide, nearly 153 million people may have dementia by 2050, up from 57.4 million in 2019, according to projections published Jan. 6 in The Lancet Public Health. Overall, the estimates show more women than men were living with dementia globally in 2019, and that pattern is expected to continue to 2050, researchers said. The Asia Pacific region and Western Europe are projected to see the smallest increases at 53 percent and 74 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, North Africa and the Middle East and eastern sub-Saharan Africa are projected to see the largest increases at 367 percent and 357 percent, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hereditary colon cancer more common in Indonesia, new study finds

A new study has found that Lynch syndrome, which is a hereditary form of colorectal cancer, is more common in young people in Indonesia than in the UK, Europe or the U.S.. The study, published in the journal Cancers, is a collaboration between experts from the University of Nottingham, and the Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia and carried out through NICCRAT—the Nottingham-Indonesia Collaboration for Clinical Research and Training) initiative.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy