ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is It Bad to Jump Start a Car Battery Multiple Times a Week?

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having to jump-start your car can be a downright pain sometimes, especially if you know that it’s just going to die again eventually. Multiple jump starts can be caused by a faulty battery, alternator, or something more major. But can jump-starting a car multiple times a week be bad for its...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 21 Online

Bitter Cold Increases Risk for Dead Car Batteries

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Below zero temperatures can create a number of problems for vehicles, none more prevalent than a battery that isn’t working properly. One auto mechanic retailer says the design of a vehicle’s alternator helps to keep batteries better charged than in the past, but human error such as leaving lights on or charging chords plugged in after leaving can cause a battery to go dead.
SUPERIOR, WI
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Pep Boys#Shell
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Cost?

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV was just officially revealed, and it is something to behold. GM has produced a range of electric versions of its most popular truck, providing a little something for everyone. What will the new Chevy electric truck include? Perhaps most importantly, how much does the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV cost?
CARS
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about...
ECONOMY
newschain

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 ‘will be a pure electric’

One in seven new cars bought in 2022 will be a pure electric, according to analysis. Green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive is predicting around 300,000 new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) will be sold next year. If the projection is accurate new electric car sales are likely to overtake those of...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
BGR.com

Best camera drones in 2022: Get an eye in the sky

Just a decade ago, you may have only heard the word “drone” while watching Star Wars or another sci-fi movie. But nowadays, drones are used all of the time and in daily life. There are plenty of uses for camera drones to justify purchasing one — whether you’re a hobbyist that likes to fly them outside, a professional photographer that’s looking for the perfect shot for a wedding, or you simply want to deliver something to your next-door neighbor without leaving your room. There are really no limits to how a drone can be used. But which one, exactly, should you purchase?
ELECTRONICS
insideevs.com

Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
CARS
makeuseof.com

Why Tesla Is Recalling Half a Million Electric Vehicles

Tesla is making headlines yet again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has uncovered two more dangerous deficiencies in two different Tesla electric vehicles: the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model S. We've got the details. Is your own Tesla car included in this recall?. Tesla Model S and...
CARS
TechCrunch

Skydio debuts updated $1,099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

The Bay Area-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.
ELECTRONICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy