Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to. The 25-year-old, in her ninth appearance at the national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her first gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall. It's her fourth career medal at nationals.

