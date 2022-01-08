Blinken offers hope — and warning — before Ukraine talks with Russia
Miami Herald
2 days ago
WASHINGTON — Ahead of talks next week with Russia about the future of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Moscow to negotiate seriously and to stop making demands that had no chance of going anywhere. Blinken said he still sees a chance for a diplomatic...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine.
On the frontlines of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's army has been fighting a prolonged war with pro-Kremlin separatists, Ukrainian soldiers are doubtful that upcoming Russia-US talks will bring forward change. He vowed the upcoming talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine".
The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
When Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border or China’s Xi Jinping orders dozens of Chinese fighter and bomber aircraft to swoop through Taiwan’s air defense zone, officials, analysts, and commentators scramble to devise a reason for their decisions. Why, we ask, are Putin...
Russian officials said on January 9 that they are 'disappointed' by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva, Switzerland. The Interfax and RIA news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saynig that Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks, and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions.
When U.S. and Russia negotiators meet next week for diplomatic talks, the Biden Administration says it is willing to discuss the scope of European military exercises and the deployment of missiles on the continent, but not reducing the more than 70,000 American troops stationed there.
Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
Russia told the United States at tense talks Monday that it had no plans to invade Ukraine, as the two sides agreed to more efforts to keep tensions from turning into a full-blown confrontation. "We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans, no intentions to 'attack' Ukraine," he told reporters.
On Jan. 5, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed to send troops to help the Kazakh government quell mounting political unrest. What had started as protests against a rise in fuel prices in the western city of Zhanaozen rapidly turned into broad demonstrations against government corruption and lack of reforms across Kazakhstan’s major cities, including the largest city of Almaty. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the protests on a “terrorist threat.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a hardline stance against Russia ahead of talks in Geneva by declaring the nation needed to choose between "dialogue" and "confrontation." Russia has faced allegations of provocation after satellite images released Nov. 8 showed roughly 90,000 troops at Ukraine’s border. That number fluctuated...
Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has claimed his country has defeated a coup attempt following widespread unrest last week.In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led military bloc CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organisation), Mr Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for “terrorists” was continuing.“Under the guise of spontaneous protests, a wave of unrest broke out ... It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power. We are talking about an attempted coup d’etat,” he said.Following Mr Tokayev’s speech, Russian president Vladimir Putin...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reiterated that Russia would face “massive consequences” if it invaded Ukraine again and said this week’s negotiations will test whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to resolve the crisis diplomatically. U.S. and Russian delegations will meet for talks in...
Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss...
With expectations low on both sides, the United States and Russia began tense negotiations in Geneva on Monday that Washington hopes can avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin’s expansive security demands.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said over the weekend it was entirely possible that the diplomacy could end after a single meeting, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken played down expectations for the high-stakes talks.“I don’t think we’re going to see any breakthroughs in the coming week,” Mr Blinken said in a CNN interview on Sunday.The talks began at...
"It's very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order," Blinken said on ABC's “This Week.”
Top US and Russian diplomats kicked off crucial talks Monday on soaring tensions over Ukraine, amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Russian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov opened their meeting at the US mission in Geneva at 8:55 am (0755 GMT), a State Department spokesperson said.
A convoy of black vehicles with Russian diplomatic plates had arrived shortly before, and was ushered through the large iron gates under a billowing US flag.
The two diplomats had already met informally in the Swiss city on Sunday evening, with Ryabkov afterwards telling the Interfax news agency the conversation was "businesslike" and "difficult".
