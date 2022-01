NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's basketball team was looking for a spark offensively as it headed into its second Ivy League game of the year Saturday vs. Harvard at Lee Amphitheater. They found it on the bench. Sophomore Elles van der Maas registered a career-high 22 points in just 25 minutes, leading the way with six three-pointers on a night where the Bulldogs shot a season-best .462 from downtown. With four different players scoring in double digits, Yale had more than enough offense to withstand a 27 point night from Harvard guard Lola Mullaney. The Bulldogs came away with an 80-73 win over their archrivals.

