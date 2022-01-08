SE Louisiana tops McNeese St. 83-78

Georgia players have come up with a clever nickname for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Because of the quarterback’s ability to evade tackles in the backfield, the Bulldogs have referred to him as the “gingerbread man.”. Upon discovering the nickname, Young offered his thoughts. “I hadn’t heard that until...
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
Newark Central discovered a quick but surefire remedy for its largely independent play in a tough loss two nights earlier, and perhaps even the recipe for a long, prosperous season. Head coach Shawn McCray had criticized his players rather forcefully for “not playing together and being too selfish” in a...
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – In its first true road game of the year, No. 20 Colorado State could not get consistency on offense and lost at defending Mountain West champion San Diego State, 79-49, Saturday afternoon. The Rams suffered their first loss of the year and fell to 11-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, while the Aztecs improved to 10-3 and 2-0 in conference action.
Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play
KATY, Texas — Ryan Burkhardt tied his career high with 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past Nicholls State 77-72 in the championship game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off. Burkhardt shot 6 for 8 from deep. Keon Clergeot added 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (7-9). Gus Okafor had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jalyn Hinton had 14 points and nine rebounds. Latrell Jones scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonels (10-7). Devante Carter added 18 points and eight assists. Ryghe Lyons had 13 points and four blocks. Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.
KATY, Texas — De’Lazarus Keys had 16 points to lead five Texas A&M-Corpus Christi players in double figures as the Islanders defeated McNeese State 67-54. Myles Smith added 13 points for the Islanders on Saturday. Terrion Murdix chipped in 12, Trevian Tennyson scored 12 and Isaac Mushila had 10. Zach Scott led the Cowboys with 15 points.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and No. 3 Purdue held off Penn State 74-67 on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the […]
January 8, 2022 (San Diego) - ECM Sports finally made it to our first men’s basketball contest of the season (and the new year) at SDSU and since Nevada backed out, the Aztecs took on Colorado State. The first half began with not field throws, but with lots of...
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Baylor (61)15-015251. 2. Gonzaga12-214404. 3. UCLA10-113765. 4. Auburn14-111939.
