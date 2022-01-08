SE Louisiana tops McNeese St. 83-78

KATY, Texas — Ryan Burkhardt tied his career high with 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past Nicholls State 77-72 in the championship game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off. Burkhardt shot 6 for 8 from deep. Keon Clergeot added 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (7-9). Gus Okafor had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jalyn Hinton had 14 points and nine rebounds. Latrell Jones scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonels (10-7). Devante Carter added 18 points and eight assists. Ryghe Lyons had 13 points and four blocks. Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO