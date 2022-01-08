ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mom charged after COVID-positive son found stashed in car trunk at testing site: authorities

By Juan A. Lozano, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zS48_0dg1ZYub00

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

Omicron projections: When will COVID-19 cases peak?

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

The official then asked to see her son, according to the Houston Chronicle, telling her he couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 until he was in the backseat. She opened the trunk to show the child lying inside, according to court documents.

She then left to find a police officer and, by the time she returned, the boy was sitting in the backseat.

The school district confirmed to the paper that the mother is now on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Lying#Nexstar#The Houston Chronicle#The Associated Press
KRON4 News

El Cerrito police officer dies in crash on I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (BCN) – A man killed Sunday morning in a collision on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo has been identified as El Cerrito police Officer Jerrick Bernstine, according to the Contra Costa County coroner and police on Monday. Bernstine started as a police officer in El Cerrito in February 2020 following work […]
SAN PABLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KRON4 News

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78. Durst died in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy