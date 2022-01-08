ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Battle for vacant Colorado Springs city council seat heats up before final vote Monday

By Dan Beedie
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49boOF_0dg1ZVGQ00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In less than three days, the battle over who will take District 3 Colorado Springs City Council member Richard Skorman's soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Colorado Springs City Council is far from over.

On Dec. 18th an informal council vote during a work session came down in favor of local political activist Stephannie Fortune, 58. Fortune is a longtime community activist who has worked for several elected leaders at the local, state, and national levels.

However, the official vote happens Monday during a Special Session. Fortune, as well as six other finalists (Sallie Clark, Toby Gannett, Laura Gardner, Art Glynn, Terry Martinez, Brandy Williams), are still in the running for the vacant District 3 seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA77V_0dg1ZVGQ00
Stephannie Fortune

“(City Council members) have every right to change their minds from the Thirteenth until Monday,” Fortune told KRDO NewsChannel 13.

Fortune moved into District 3 just this past November -- but says she is very much invested in the area.

“I want people to know I care about their issues I’ve worked inside District 3 with the zoo, with the colorado springs conservatory, and with small businesses," Fortune said. "Most of my commerce I do as an individual is in District 3, and I am ready to build on that. I am ready to represent the people and have their voices be heard.”

According to Monday's Special Meeting Agenda, the sole agenda item says 'Appointment of Stephannie Fortune to fill the unexpired term for the City Council District 3 Vacancy'.

City Council member Bill Murray tells KRDO the agenda item is misleading to the public.

“(Fortune) is one of several we have considered or will consider on Monday," Murray said. "Her name should’ve never have been in there. It’s the appointment to fill the unexpired term.”

Murray says he has received letters from around three hundred concerned citizens over Fortune being appointed to the position. If Murray were to vote now - he says he'd vote no for Fortune but yes for candidate Sallie Clark.

“It’s problematic when you have so many people that come out of the woodworks," Murray said. "I’m talking D3 leaders who have come out and said listen this is really not the right person.”

According to a poll conducted by the group E-Sys DATA Review -- out of 467 District 3 voters, 103 would vote for the final-seven candidate Toby Gannett, while the least number of votes (39) for all the finalists went to Fortune, as of 1 p.m. on Friday.

E-Sys DATA Review says since 2006, in 22 various polls, they have proven 82% accurate on 'elected' office polls and 86% accurate on 'issues'. The Colorado Springs polling group says 400 is the absolute minimum number to be considered statistically significant for a town the size of Colorado Springs.

Fortune doesn't discredit the people that participated in the poll, but fears this doesn't accurately represent the will of all 80,000 voters in District 3.

“I’ve been in politics for a very long time and this is what I know about polls," Fortune said. "They can be manipulated to fit the narrative that somebody wants to portray.”

Fortune says she has strong support in the form of four current council members: Wayne Williams, Tom Strand, Randy Helms, and Mike O'Malley.

"Stephannie Finley Fortune has helped build our community and local businesses for many years," Wayne Williams said in a statement to KRDO. "In addition to her work for the Chamber and UCCS, Stephannie was a leading advocate for City for Champions and its three transformative projects in District 3 -- Widener Field, Robson Arena, and the Olympic and Paralympic Museum.  Like Richard, she has experience at multiple levels of government, including serving as the Chief of Staff for Congressman McInnis."

The vote is scheduled for Monday morning at City Hall. Public Comment will start before the vote at 8:30 am.

The post Battle for vacant Colorado Springs city council seat heats up before final vote Monday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction at Research Pkwy and Powers Blvd “devastating” for small business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Michael Simon, the owner of Pies and Grinders a pizza restaurant in North Colorado Springs, the intersection of Research Parkway and Powers Boulevard has been completely closed for the last four weeks. Since then, Simon estimates he has lost $16 thousand dollars in revenue due to people avoiding the The post Construction at Research Pkwy and Powers Blvd “devastating” for small business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

If approved, third recreational pot shop could lead to more tax transparency in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Ballots have been mailed out in the city of Manitou Springs for a special election on Jan. 18, 2022. In the election, voters will decide whether or not to pass Ordinance No. 1121, essentially, whether to allow a third recreational marijuana shop in town. Renze Waddington wants to bring his pot shop The post If approved, third recreational pot shop could lead to more tax transparency in Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Garden of the Gods entrance sign will move to new location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Garden of the Gods Park entrance sign will move to a new location along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road, as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project. The new location will allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with vehicular traffic entering and exiting the park. On Monday, January 10th, pedestrian access to the sign will close as crews begin exploratory work The post Garden of the Gods entrance sign will move to new location appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities announces new citywide fiber network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Faster internet speeds could be in your future. Colorado Springs residents can anticipate more options for fiber-optic internet service in the next few years, all part of a new Colorado Springs Utilities-backed network. Construction for the network is set to begin this year. It's an advancement that can make Colorado The post Colorado Springs Utilities announces new citywide fiber network appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Elections
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Councilman-elect Vicente Martinez Ortega in court as records remain sealed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In early November, Vicente Martinez Ortega was elected to serve on the Pueblo City Council representing District 4, the Bessemer area of Pueblo, but a new hearing in mid-January may affect his future on the council. Since his election, KRDO learned Martinez Ortega was charged with felony criminal mischief for allegedly The post Pueblo City Councilman-elect Vicente Martinez Ortega in court as records remain sealed appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police activity blocks road near Dublin Blvd, southbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are reports of police activity on Austin Bluffs Parkway just south of Dublin Boulevard causing southbound Austin Bluffs Parkway blocked at Dublin Boulevard and northbound Austin Bluffs Parkway near Jenkins Middle School. Officers were seen waiting near a stairwell at Champions apartment complex. This is a developing story. Police The post Police activity blocks road near Dublin Blvd, southbound Austin Bluffs Pkwy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New transit center for downtown Colorado Springs remains in limbo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City planners have talked for years about building a new transit center to replace the current facility built in 1976 at the corner of Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street downtown. City of Colorado Springs In a December 2017 final report on a study regarding the matter, planners revealed that the The post New transit center for downtown Colorado Springs remains in limbo appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Health denies Mayor Gradisar’s request for county-wide mask mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On December 7th, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar sent a letter to the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment and other city officials, requesting a county-wide mask mandate be put in place. The Board of Health denied that request by choosing not to hold a formal vote on the request. "Unfortunately, when The post Pueblo Health denies Mayor Gradisar’s request for county-wide mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Wayne Williams
KRDO News Channel 13

Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over eight thousand people are expected to attend the 26th annual Colorado Springs Home Building & Remodeling Show, which will bring the area’s top exhibitors to the Norris-Penrose Event Center on January 7, 8, and 9, 2022.  The show will feature exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies, designed to help consumers through the process of home improvement.  “The Home Building & The post Home Building & Remodeling Show this weekend in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the busiest corridors in the city, and one of the few streets that crosses the city from east to west, could have some significant changes in its future. KRDO As part of an ongoing corridor study, city planners are looking at several strategies for improving Platte Avenue -- The post Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council member calls for changes to evacuation plans following Boulder Co. fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Boulder County begins the long road to recovery following the devastating Marshall Fire -- one Colorado Springs City Council member now says the city needs to take a long hard look" at local fire preparedness. In November, the group Westside Watch presented a draft of an ordinance to the The post Colorado Springs City Council member calls for changes to evacuation plans following Boulder Co. fires appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor eyes annexation of ‘No Man’s Land’ between city and Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Area leaders finished spending millions of dollars last year on improving the unincorporated 1.5-mile corridor of West Colorado Avenue, an area formerly known as "No Man's Land," and now that stretch could eventually become part of the city. Westside Avenue Action Project Last month, while being interviewed by KRDO News The post Colorado Springs mayor eyes annexation of ‘No Man’s Land’ between city and Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall
KRDO News Channel 13

Conflicting stories emerge regarding Florence’s fired city manager

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Florence citizens continue to demand answers about what government officials in the city knew about alleged sexual harassment of female employees by the former city manager at city hall. In November, former Florence city manager Mike Patterson was charged with stalking, unlawful sexual contact, and providing alcohol to a minor. All The post Conflicting stories emerge regarding Florence’s fired city manager appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID incidence rate leads to court trials suspended in El Paso and Teller counties

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- Jury trials in El Paso and Teller counties have been suspended until mid-January, after Chief Judge William Bain made the order this week due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The order, posted on the El Paso County, Colorado Judicial branch website states that based on the rapidly rising COVID-19 The post COVID incidence rate leads to court trials suspended in El Paso and Teller counties appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction industry continues to see boom in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department says the construction industry added a much-needed boost to the economy with the ongoing pandemic. PPRBD says 2021 was another record year for construction. They say one of the biggest things that stood out was the number of apartment complexes that got permitted last year. The post Construction industry continues to see boom in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado King Soopers workers set to strike

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 announced plans for King Soopers workers to strike. Negotiations between UFCW Local 7 and the grocery store chain have been ongoing, including the union filing a lawsuit citing unfair labor practices. Kevin Schneider, a UFCW Local representative previously said workers have taken the The post Colorado King Soopers workers set to strike appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRDO News Channel 13

D12 reinstates mask requirements less than a month after dropping them

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a letter to staff and families on Monday, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Superintendent David Peak announced that the district is reversing course, and reinstating a mask requirement for all students, staff, and visitors while indoors in any District 12 school or facility. The requirements start Wednesday, January, 5, The post D12 reinstates mask requirements less than a month after dropping them appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports seeing three separate fires related to homeless encampments between Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. While that might seem like a lot, Captain Mike Smaldino said they get fire calls related to homeless camps almost daily. While all the recent fires in Colorado Springs have The post Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Health closes monoclonal antibody sites, says treatment not effective against Omicron

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective Wednesday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment will no longer provide monoclonal antibody treatments to people in Pueblo. The department stated the antibody treatments are no longer effective in treating the omicron variant, the predominant variant in Pueblo County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and The post Pueblo Health closes monoclonal antibody sites, says treatment not effective against Omicron appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

To curb high chance of Christmas tree fires in January, ‘TreeCycle’ offered in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly one-third (30 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season. “As The post To curb high chance of Christmas tree fires in January, ‘TreeCycle’ offered in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy