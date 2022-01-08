Grenade attack destroys vehicle outside Baja California AG’s office; Assailants leave banner threatening his life
TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The life of Baja California’s Attorney General Hiram Sánchez was threatened during the night when a grenade set fire to a state vehicle parked outside his office.
The assailants reportedly left behind a banner, called a narcomanta , threatening Sánchez’s life.Pile of bodies found on road in Veracruz on Mexico’s Gulf coast
They also dropped off a bag containing grenades that turned out to be toys.
When asked about the attack, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called it "a propaganda act" and did not seem worried about it.
Sánchez himself did not comment.
