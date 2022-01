The Los Angeles Chargers certainly didn’t have the season that they were hoping for this year as they missed the playoffs and finished with a 9-8 record. It was unfortunate for the Chargers because they do have so much talent on that team and anything short of a Super Bowl would have been a disappointment. Not making the playoffs is the last thing that the Chargers organization and fans were thinking was going to happen but unfortunately, they couldn’t get the job done and lost some games that they had no business losing.

