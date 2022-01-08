ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: YSU men fall at home to Purdue Fort Wayne

By Ryan Allison
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team dropped a 71-61 decision to Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday. The Penguins drop to 9-6 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

The Penguins got a game-high 13 points from Luke Chicone off the bench. Tevin Olison added 11 and both Dwayne Cohill and Michael Akuckie finished with 10 points each.

The Mastodons were led by Jarred Godfrey, who finished with a game-high 18 points. Jalon Pipkins added 15, Ra Kpedi finished with 11 and Damian Chong-Qui chipped in 10 for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Youngstown State will host Cleveland State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

