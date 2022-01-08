ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Software Bugs Could Be The True Cause Of Lucid's Delivery Delays

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid Air Dream Edition owners are sharing their experiences and heaping praise on their new cars, but are also reporting software issues hampering some functions. Could this be the real culprit behind the company's fit and finish delays?. As more new owners of the Lucid Air Dream Edition share...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
WZOZ 103.1

It’s the End of Life for Certain Cell Phones on January 4

It won't be a very happy New Year for some cell phone users. It's the end of life for certain devices on January 4. Blackberry devices will no longer reliably function, "including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality, the company announced. BlackBerry is focused on providing intelligent security...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Lucidowners Com
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors' Secret Weapon and Tesla's Mistakes

Lucid Motors has a great battery technology, short sellers have zero share available left to short and lucid has a secret weapon. Lucid Motors has the best Battery Technology in their respective industry and that is just one of the reasons that they will succeed far past many of the other Electric Vehicle startups. For this reason, Lucid should be valued as a technology company because the Electric Vehicle race is about Technology. Furthermore, Lucid and other Electric Vehicle companies are continuing to be valued and given ratings by auto analysts who missed the Tesla run up. Some of the auto analysts understand what some of the Electric Vehicle companies can achieve, but others are flat out wrong about the industry. Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy’s are the future, and Lucid will be right there with Tesla as the leader of both industries.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Lucid’s Stock Will Hit $100 Before The End of 2022

Lucid Motors is in line for a huge 2022. Lucid wants to massively expand globally and could be in line for a great short squeeze soon. I would be buying Lucid stock (LCID) soon, Nasdaq 100 just did. As I stated in one of my previous articles, “Lucid Motors' Secret...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
torquenews.com

Tesla May Have a Lucid Motors Problem

Will Lucid Air overtake the Tesla Model S at the best EV in the world?. Many auto enthusiasts think that this could be a reachable Milestone for the Lucid Air Dream Edition. With Lucid Motors being nominated for many of the top Auto Awards, Lucid is breaking records for EPA range and winning the 2021 Motor Trend Car of the Year, which broke a record for a carmaker's first car to ever win that award. Lucid continues to rack up auto award nominations and many of them Lucid is a finalist. They are poised for a huge haul of trophies that may come their way. I hope Lucid has itself a large enough trophy case because this is just the beginning.
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Motors Stock Had an Exceptional Day, Plus Expansion Update

Lucid Motors' stock LCID had a great day, Lucid Motors is expanding at a Rapid Rate, Everything Investors need to know heading into a presumably volatile next week!. Why did Lucid's Stock rocket going into the weekend? Here is what investors need to know?. Lucid Motors saw some very large...
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Android Auto bug has Google Maps relaunching at random while driving

A weird Android Auto bug is causing its most used Google Maps application to crash and relaunch repeatedly while driving which can be extremely annoying, to say the least. Some Android Auto users are reporting the erratic Google Maps behavior, while others are yet to observe it, and Google is so far keeping mum on the issues, indicating that this might be an isolated bug caused by yet-unknown reasons.
CELL PHONES
CleanTechnica

Efficiency Comparison: Tesla Model S vs. Lucid Air

In a video by Motor Matchup, the efficiency of a Tesla is compared with the efficiency of a Lucid. The vehicles used are the Lucid Air Dream Edition and the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the video goes over where the two vehicles do well and where they do not so well. Motor Matchup also threw the Rivian R1T as an additional reference point for comparison in the first section.
CARS
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
investing.com

Rivian Drops on Delaying Deliveries of Pickup, SUV

Investing.com – Rivian stock (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell nearly 5% on Wednesday on reports of the company delaying deliveries of its electric pickup truck and sports utility vehicle with big battery packs to 2023. The bigger battery pack, called the Max pack, is expected to have mileage of 400 miles on...
ECONOMY
gizmochina.com

After delays, Ola’s first deliveries of the S1 & S1 Pro are trailed by multiple quality complaints

Indian e-scooter manufacturer Ola earlier this year unveiled the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India to massive applause from the market. Ola enjoyed massive orders from the early days of the unveiling of the two e-scooter models. They were supposed to combine innovation, excellence with affordability and durability. However, as the company begins delivering the models to persons who had already subscribed, there are growing concerns about the quality of the new e-bikes, with some serious flaws noticed.
CARS
morningbrew.com

The BlackBerry can no longer do phone things

After a decadelong battle with irrelevance, the BlackBerry is no more. The company ended access to basic smartphone functionality for its classic devices today. What that means: If you still have a working BlackBerry running on BlackBerry 10 software or 7.1 OS and earlier, it’s time to hang up the phone belt holster for good: As of today, you’ll no longer be able to reliably use that device for SMS, phone calls, data usage, or even calling 911. It’s decor now.
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Ford Details Plan To Stop F-150 Lightning Markups

The dreaded dealer markup has always been an unfortunate part of the car buying experience, especially for high-demand new vehicles. The push to electrification has shined a spotlight on these markups, but Ford recently revealed a plan that aims to negate that on the F-150 Lightning. The plan was detailed...
CARS
komando.com

If your work email inbox is empty, this bug could be to blame – but there’s a fix

The holiday season is over, which means getting back to work and replying to emails. Did you know you can also reply to emails without giving up your address? Here’s how. But you might find that your inbox contains fewer emails than anticipated. No, it’s not that everybody is still taking it easy. Instead, a bug is limiting the influx of new messages.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy