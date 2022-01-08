Amy Schneider becomes first woman to surpass $1M in 'Jeopardy!' winnings

Amy Schneider has become the first woman to surpass $1 million on “Jeopardy!”

In the episode on Friday, Schneider amassed $42,200, bringing the total up to 1,518,601, Today reported.

Schneider has played 38 games in order to become the fourth person who earned more than $1 million on the show.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Schneider said after earning $1 million, according to Today. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

Previous high earners on “Jeopardy!” include Ken Jennings with $2,520,700, James Holzhauer with $2,462,216 and Matt Amodio with $1,518,601.

Schneider had already made history as the first transgender person to place in the show's Tournament of Champions and holds the record for most wins by a woman.

Schneider’s popularity on the show and record-setting wins are seen as a major step for the LBGTQ+ community.

“The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often," Schneider said back in November, Today noted.

"But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret,” Schneider said. “While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!”