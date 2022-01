Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Product Officer, N-able Inc. As product leaders, we all strive to empower our teams to make decisions within lower levels of the organization. We all hope we have built teams with the skills and knowledge to make good decisions. In 2016, David Rock and Heidi Grant produced a paper demonstrating how diverse teams make better decisions. One of the highlights from that paper was the realization that diverse teams make decisions based on facts, process facts more carefully and are more innovative. As a product leader, that sounds exactly like the type of decision-making I want to enable.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO