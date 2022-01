ST. PAUL — Kevin Fiala wasn’t supposed to touch the ice again on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. After watching him take three penalties in a row midway through the game, coach Dean Evason decided to bench Fiala to open the final 20 minutes of regulation against the Washington Capitals. It was a bold decision from Evason considering the Wild already were playing without nearly half their lineup regulars due to various injuries.

