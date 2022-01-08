ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hayes: Two of the most morally indefensible aspects of the...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Post Register

Gov. Little on hearing: 'Hopeful the Supreme Court will act quickly'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will block President Biden's vaccine and testing mandate. A hearing is set for Friday. On Thursday, the Republican governor released the following statement on the hearing. "Idaho is engaged in three lawsuits that are working...
IDAHO STATE
carolinajournal.com

Supreme Court Dems ditch effort to disqualify GOP justices

Democrats on the state Supreme Court will not use their narrow 4-3 majority to forcibly remove two GOP justices from a critical case dealing with state constitutional amendments. In an order released without fanfare just before Christmas, the court has in essence preserved the status quo. It has preserved a practice that’s been in place for more than 200 years: An individual justice alone will decide if he or she has a conflict that prevents fair evaluation of a case.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A Very Big Year for the Supreme Court

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Supreme Court already politicized

The authors of the Dec. 15 Washington Post Opinion piece in the newspaper concerning the U.S. Supreme Court, “”Term limits, ‘court-packing’ would threaten independence,” point out that “once the norm [of the judges’ impartiality] is violated, it seems likely that court-packing by one political party would inevitably lead to . . . an endless round of reprisals. That would spell the end of the Supreme Court as Americans know it.”
PORTLAND, OR
wvtf.org

Supreme Court of Virginia finalizes legislative maps

The Supreme Court of Virginia has finalized new legislative maps for the state House and Senate – in addition to the U.S. House of Representatives. The new maps will be in place for elections beginning next year. The court unanimously found the maps fully complied with the Constitution and federal and state voting laws.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy