Steelers' Pressley Harvin: Should play Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Harvin (personal) was cleared from the Steelers' injury report Friday,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Had Clear Message For NFL On Sunday

Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a gritty victory over the Baltimore Ravens in his final regular season game on Sunday. The win almost assuredly earned the Steelers a spot in the playoff, allowing the future Hall of Famer one last ride before retirement. Although Roethlisberger was noticeably excited...
NewsBreak
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
FanSided

Did Chase Claypool pull an Antonio Brown after Steelers win in Baltimore?

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool gave fans a taste of the locker room festivities after Pittsburgh beat the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have been eliminated from the playoffs going into the final week of the season, but it certainly looked unlikely they’d see the postseason.
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To Steelers’ Huge Win On Sunday

Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is fired up after the Steelers got a gigantic win over the Baltimore Ravens. Right after kicker Chris Boswell kicked the game-winner, Bettis tweeted out how great of a team win it was for the black & gold. This win could’ve reminded Bettis of...
KSNT News

Chiefs take #2 seed in AFC, will play Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs are the number two seed in the AFC for the 2022 playoffs and will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. The Chiefs beat the Broncos 28-24 on Saturday, but the Titans’ Sunday victory over the Texans kept Kansas City from grabbing the number one seed and a […]
NFL

