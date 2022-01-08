ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAKpc_0dg1XW4j00

While the 'flurona' may not sound like a real thing, it very much is, health officials revealed this week. As the name implies, flurona is when a person has both influenza and COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
deseret.com

Here’s how long different face masks protect you from omicron variant symptoms

A new graphic from The Wall Street Journal offers a clue as to why cloth masks might not stop the omicron variant from spreading. The graphic — which was shared widely on social media Wednesday — shows how long it takes for someone to get infected with COVID-19 if they’re wearing a certain type of mask and speaking with someone wearing a specific type of mask (or not one at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Here’s what a doctor wants you to know about ‘flurona’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s being called “flurona” — a combination of the flu and coronavirus all at once. UF Health Jacksonville pediatrician Dr. Jeff Goldhagen says that if you get both COVID-19 and the flu, you can become severely ill from the double infection. “Both...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

Doctors say what we can expect for COVID-19 in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The countdown is on for the new year. With the new year comes new developments for battling COVID-19. In 2020, the pandemic hit and society nearly screeched to a halt as the world worked to stop the spread of infection and death. In 2021, there was a mass vaccination rollout with a goal […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy