ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Former Canadian prime minister, ex-president of Mexico to talk trade in El Paso on Feb. 24

By Julian Resendiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cXts_0dg1XVC000

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two former North American leaders will be in El Paso next month to discuss how the region can benefit from rising U.S.-China tensions.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper are the featured guests at the 2022 U.S.-Mexico Border Summit sponsored by the Borderplex Alliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hiKW_0dg1XVC000

The summit is on Feb. 24 at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, 106 W. Mills Ave., with a luncheon at the Autograph Collection of the Hotel Paso del Norte. The panelists will discuss why bringing direct investment from across the Pacific could be a game changer for border businesses and plan to get into the nuts and bolts of how Fortune 500 companies chose which cities they want to expand operations to.

The summit takes place as supply issues and the semi-conductor chip shortage hound businesses from Detroit’s gigantic automakers to Main Street retail stores. The Borderplex Alliance and other trade organizations on both sides of the border are promoting the region’s capability to become the home of new chip makers and a place where off-shore manufacturers can relocate to avoid political and logistical upheaval.

Harper was Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015 and was the driving force behind expanded commercial relations with Europe and India, free trade agreements with Colombia and South Korea, and was a staunch ally of the International Monetary Fund, which promotes stability and economic growth in developing countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rec8S_0dg1XVC000
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox (AP file photo)

Fox in 2000 became the first candidate from an opposition party to be elected President of Mexico since 1929. The former Coca-Cola executive promoted stability in Mexico’s institution and favored trade. His legacy north of the border was to improve relations with expatriates, creating the Institute for Mexicans Abroad. IME has become a sounding board for Mexican communities to influence Mexican policy toward the United States.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

The Borderplex Alliance says it will announce further panels and panelists as February 24 comes closer. Tickets for the event can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol Council announces endorsement of Gov. Abbott on re-election campaign

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon. The governor met with the Border Patrol Council, Monday afternoon, at their headquarters. The Council announced their endorsement for Gov. Abbott at the press conference, citing his efforts on the border. Council President, Brandon Judd, made the […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
City
Canadian, TX
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
ValleyCentral

‘Winter Texan’ population almost back to normal on the Rio Grande Valley border

They're back. Well mostly. The 100,000 "Winter Texans" -- seniors from throughout the United States and Canada -- have returned to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border after a pandemic hiatus. They bring with them $700 million to boost the local economy. Interviews at an RV mobile home park in Donna, Texas, on Thursday by Border Report's Sandra Sanchez includes the woman who leads an organization that welcomes the seniors back every winter.
DONNA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Harper
Person
Vicente Fox
ValleyCentral

Private company to offer COVID-19 testing in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — EZ Testing, a private company, will be providing COVID-19 tests after an increased demand for test availability. EZ Testing will provide staff and tests, including both Rapid and PCR Nasal Tests will be available according to the company’s Operations Manager, Dante Hicks. The COVID-19 testing site will open Monday through Thursday […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ime#President Of Mexico#Europe#Weather#Border Report#North American#Mexican#Border Summit#The Borderplex Alliance#Ap#Coca Cola
ValleyCentral

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke outlines objectives for his Governor run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elections for governor take place in November this year with the primary elections happening in March. Governor Greg Abbott has a few republican challengers but for the most part, Beto O’Rourke stands alone in the democratic field. Beto O’Rourke spoke highly of the city and county leaders in the Rio Grande […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Canada
ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott announces re-election in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Jan. 8 to officially announce his re-election campaign. “We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from […]
HEALTH
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy