‘Grueling’: Migrants risk their lives traveling inside rail car in South Texas, CBP says

By Sandra Sanchez
 3 days ago

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Federal agents have arrested several migrants who were found smuggled inside a railcar near Hebbronville, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered eight migrants on Thursday night, including one in need of emergency medical assistance, CBP said in a statement Friday.

The individual was suffering from seizures and was flown to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Mexico cracks down on migrants from Venezuela, will require travel visas

Photos show the migrants lying on the floor beside cars in a car-hauler of a train when they were found by agents from the Laredo sector.

“This dangerous method of traveling through the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or deaths,” CBP said. “Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences.”

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. There are estimated to be more than 24 million people, adults and children, subjected to human trafficking worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@borderreport.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

