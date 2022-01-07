ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teachers union criticizes changing CDC guidelines for schools

By Raquel Martin
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfAft_0dg1XKjF00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated safety guidelines for schools yet again after its data showed rising child hospitalizations because of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

In the wake of the newest update, school districts are struggling to adapt.

“The CDC is doing a disservice by changing its guidelines every nanosecond,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Weingarten said the CDC’s updated recommendations for school safety are counterproductive.

“I think it just creates more confusion,” said Weingarten.

Some schools expecting virus surge go online, cancel classes

The AFT president said educators are focused on keeping everyone safe and keeping kids in school. Despite the omicron surge, she says more than 90% of schools remain open. But she said more must be done.

“We need to prepare for contingencies like shortages,” Weingarten said. “We’ve got more weeks of tough sledding so let’s get the rapid tests to kids and educators. Let’s make sure people use them.”

Under guidelines released Thursday, teachers, staff and students who get COVID-19 can return to school after just five days if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours and wear a mask for five more days. The CDC also recommends both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated staff undergo weekly testing.

Some school districts, like those in Chicago, are still opting to return to virtual learning despite the new rules.

Schools trying to stick with in-person learning scramble for substitutes

“Of course, I want kids back in school,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Durbin says he hopes better directives encourage teachers and staff to return.

“I don’t ever want to put them in a dangerous situation when it comes to public health, but I want to defer to the experts,” said Durbin.

On Friday, the CDC strongly recommended all children 5 and up get their shots and boosters when eligible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Health
WGN Radio

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
WGN Radio

Dr. Kevin Most on the spread of the omicron variant

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 virus after being vaccinated and what people can do to boost their natural immunity other than getting the vaccine. Dr. Most also […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Teachers Union#School Safety#School Districts#Nexstar#Aft
WGN Radio

17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Illinois

(STACKER) — Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
WGN Radio

CTU member reports to work despite standoff between CPS and the union

“Sharon”, a high school teacher on the south side of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she decided to report to work despite an ongoing standoff between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy