Good Samaritans help sea lion cross San Diego highway

By Marie Estrada
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KNX) — A roaming sea lion spotted on a San Diego highway has quite a few people to thank for it's life, after it was spotted on State Route 94 Friday morning.

"It’s not everyday you see a sea lion on the [highway]," California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego tweeted , explaining that the sea lion was first spotted on SR-94 around 9:40 a.m.

"We received call of a sea lion crossing from the right shoulder to the center median of SR-94 eastbound, west of I-805," CHP continued, explaining that SeaWorld rescue quickly responded and recovered the animal.

Cellphone video shows several people waving cars away from the marine mammal, in attempts to divert other traffic around it. By the time CHP got there the animal was safely off the highway and in a patch of greenery nearby, according to CBS 8 San Diego ,

In a statement shared with the television station, SeaWorld rescuers said this isn't the first time that this particular animal has wandered off into an odd place.

"In the beginning of November, this sea lion was rescued from Harbor Island Drive near the airport," SeaWorld said.

"After about a week of care, the animal was deemed ready and was returned. In December, the same sea lion was seen right along the boardwalk in Mission Beach, near a deli in Mission Bay and on the Navy Base in Point Loma."

Hopefully in the future the " curious sea lion " will refrain from crossing in crowded, dangerous places.

