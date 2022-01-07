ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

By Erik Runge, Shannon Halligan
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clEGW_0dg1XCfR00

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday.

Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m.

Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized.

Slain Bradley officer remembered for passion for policing, care for others

Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year old Darius Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney is seeking federal charges in pursuit of the death sentence in this case.

According to court documents, Rittmanic and Bailey were called to the Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 for a call of unattended dogs in the parking lot. Once there, they learned Sullivan had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A struggled ensued. Rittmanic was disarmed by the pair and began pleading for her life, prosecutors allege. She was then allegedly shot by Sullivan twice with her service weapon, court documents state.

A vistation was held for Rittmanic Thursday night at at Olivet Nazarene University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradley, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Bourbonnais, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Dr. Kevin Most on the spread of the omicron variant

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the likelihood of spreading the COVID-19 virus after being vaccinated and what people can do to boost their natural immunity other than getting the vaccine. Dr. Most also […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Comfort Inn Hotel#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

These are the best colleges in Illinois, according to Niche

(STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

CTU member reports to work despite standoff between CPS and the union

“Sharon”, a high school teacher on the south side of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she decided to report to work despite an ongoing standoff between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy