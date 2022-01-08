ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Committee Indicates It Will Ask Pence to Appear This Month

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot indicated Friday that the panel will ask former Vice President Mike Pence...

www.nbcchicago.com

Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Capitol Riot Committee Rep. Bennie Thompson Could Ask Mike Pence To Testify in the Investigation; Former VP To Receive Subpoena

Mike Pence's former press secretary, Alyssa Farah Griffin, recently weighed in on the possibility of the ex-vice president testifying in the Capitol riot investigation. During a recent interview, Griffin said that she believes that Pence would agree to testify upon committee Rep. Bennie Thompson's request. However, the representative needs to subpoena the former vice president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN. Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.
POTUS
MSNBC

So much for 'nothing to hide': Jim Jordan balks at Jan. 6 probe

Over the summer, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan struggled a bit when asked about his communications with Donald Trump on Jan. 6. The Ohio congressman seemed ill at ease answering straightforward questions, which generated an evolving set of answers. But as regular readers know, Jordan said he was unconcerned about the...
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Former Pence aide says GOP is 'morally in disrepair'

Mike Pence's former spokesperson said she's "getting a lot of hate for thinking [January 6] was a big deal." Alyssa Farah Griffin says the GOP is "morally in disrepair." Republicans struggled with how to respond to the first anniversary of the insurrection. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former spokesperson for Vice...
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

Let's Compare What Lindsey Graham Said on January 6 to What He Said One Year Later

On January 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol riot, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board was unequivocal:. In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch. The express goal was to demand that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from enough states to deny Mr. Biden an Electoral College victory...This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election. It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Scoop: Mike Pence’s team helping Jan. 6 committee

People in and around former Vice President Mike Pence's office have been particularly cooperative as the Jan. 6 select committee focuses on what former President Trump was doing during the more than three hours the Capitol was under attack, sources familiar with the testimony tell Axios. Why it matters: At...
POTUS
TODAY.com

Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation

This week marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the committee investigating the riot has announced the possibility that former Vice President Mike Pence could testify. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports the committee is expected to decide next week whether Pence should be asked to appear voluntarily and without a subpoena.Jan. 8, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

President Joe Biden placed the blame for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 squarely on "defeated former President" Donald Trump's shoulders, accusing him of inciting the mob with a "web of lies" about the 2020 election. Philip Rucker, Peter Baker, Katie Benner and Garrett Haake join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the speech and its ramifications. Jan. 6, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

January 6 committee is considering televised prime time 'Watergate-style' hearings to make it a 'daily spectacle' and wants to speak to Mike Pence directly

Democrats are ramping up their probe of the January 6th insurrection ahead of Thursday's one-year anniversary, considering 'Watergate-style' prime-time hearings with a bold-faced witness wish list that includes Mike Pence and Sean Hannity. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a day-long slate of events planned for the one-year anniversary of the MAGA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

