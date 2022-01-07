ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

Randall County jury finds man guilty of aggravated assault in March 2020 incident on I-27

 2 days ago

An Amarillo man was sentenced to prison this week for pursuing his ex-girlfriend during a high-speed chase in which he tried to force the vehicle she was in off Interstate 27.

On Wednesday, Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received a sentence of 12 years in prison.

The case involved a March 2020 incident in which Soto drove recklessly at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-27 between Happy and Canyon, according to a news release from the Randall County Criminal District Attorney's Office. He attempted to run a vehicle, in which his ex-girlfriend was a passenger, off the road, the release said. The case was investigated by the Randall County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Canyon Police Department.

In addition, multiple civilian witnesses who were driving on I-27 and saw the defendant's behavior called the police and/or stopped and gave statements to the police.

District Attorney Robert Love stated, "This case is an excellent example of the Randall County community contacting law enforcement when they observe dangerous criminal behavior. We deeply appreciate these witnesses, who came to court to testify as to their observations. Their testimony was instrumental in insuring a guilty verdict."

After the jury entered its guilty verdict, Soto was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division by Judge Titiana Frausto of the 181st District Court. This sentence was part of a plea bargain for punishment and was agreed on by both the state and the defendant. The range of punishment for this charge was between 2 and 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County jury finds man guilty of aggravated assault in March 2020 incident on I-27

