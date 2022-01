On Sunday afternoon, four-star small forward Marlon Barnes made the decision to commit to Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers. “I just felt like Coach Capel, both Jason and Jeff, they’ve been on me since day one,” Barnes told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “They make me feel like if I come there, it will feel like I am home. I believe in what they’ve got going on, and also, my parents do as well.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO