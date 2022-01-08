ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

1 Seriously Injured When Tractor-Trailers Collide On PA Turnpike: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Snowplows on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Turnpike Facebook photo

One person was seriously hurt in a crash involving two tractor-trailers Thursday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, LehighValleyLive reports.

One of the trucks was heading north on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension in Lehigh County when it struck the back of the other, then the center median.

The trapped driver was freed and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

