‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled by Amazon After One Season

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
 2 days ago
The 1997 hit horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was quickly followed by a sequel the next year. Amazon Prime Video’s new take on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan won’t have the same fate. The thriller, in...

