January 6, 2022 By Tom Steever Filed Under: Managing For Profit. Organic farmer BJ McNeil says hemp farming can be profitable, but not without first knowing how it will be marketed. “Yeah, therein lies the challenge of this,” The South Dakota farmer told Brownfield Ag News, referring to operating a hemp growing operation in the black. To overcome the labor and a high learning curve, McNeil’s success was tied to his diligence in contracting the crop before it was in the ground.

