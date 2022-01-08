ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Five ways to make Valentine’s Day awesome

OurSentinel
OurSentinel
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(StatePoint) -- Valentine’s Day is no longer just for the happy couples. Whether you’re married, dating or content being single, there are ways for everyone to celebrate love of all kinds, including romance in 2022, regardless of relationship status. 1. Custom Cards. SmashUps from American Greetings can...

www.oursentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wiscnews.com

The best Valentine's Day present for a new relationship

Valentine’s Day can bring on feelings of excitement, nervousness and even panic. More often than not, those in newer relationships often feel the latter. What is the ideal gift for someone whom you are still getting to know? You’re sure to find many different answers. Fortunately, there are some gifts that just about anyone will enjoy.
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

The Best Valentine’s Gifts for People Who Hate Valentine’s Day

Chocolate hearts and pink roses are all fine and good for those who are into that kind of thing. However, if romance isn’t your thing, it can be a special kind of torture finding Valentine’s Day gifts. For that reason, we rounded up the best gifts for people who hate Valentine’s Day. There’s a lot of reasons why someone may not be into Valentine’s Day. Perhaps they are just not romantic or find those traditional symbols of love to be rather cheesy. Or maybe they are not in a relationship and find the holiday, in general, to be rather uncomfortable or...
CELEBRATIONS
Motherly

20 thoughtful Valentine’s day gifts for him

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. You may have chosen the guy, but that doesn't mean it's easy to choose a present for him–especially on Valentine's Day. (Who knew celebrating love could be so stressful?😂) You want a Valentine's Day gift for him that reflects the love you share, but like love, it's complicated. (Not to mention, you may have set the bar pretty high with the hints you've sent his way. Read 21 Valentine's Day Gifts For Her if you need some ideas!)
CELEBRATIONS
romper.com

37 Funny & Sweet Valentine's Day Riddles

Sharing a laugh with your kids, your partner, your coworkers, or anyone else on Valentine’s Day can be a fun way to enjoy the day together. Whether you write them in a card or just rattle them off around the breakfast table, these Valentine’s Day riddles are sure to get lots of laughs on February 14.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smokey Robinson
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Valentine’s Day Confetti Fudge Recipe

This amazing 4-ingredient Valentine’s Day dessert is the perfect Valentine’s Day food! Decadent, sweet, and fudgy, this Valentine’s Day Confetti Fudge is so easy to make with only 4 easy-to-find ingredients!. If you love white chocolate, then this fudge recipe is for you. Colorful and festive, you...
RECIPES
houstoniamag.com

Best Valentine's Day Inspired Pajamas For Women

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. As you fold and store away those annual Christmas pajamas, why not continue the holiday tradition with...
HOUSTON, TX
B106

3 Budget Hacks to Help Killeen, Texas Make the Most of Valentine’s Day

There're few things more frustrating than being broke, especially during a holiday like Valentine's Day when there's a lot of pressure to do something romantic. However, I'm a woman who's always known how to improvise, and now I'm going to share some tricks and budget hacks with the good people of Killeen, Texas that prove you don't have to break the bank to make Valentine's Day special.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Custom Cards#American Greetings#Facetime
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
higherperspectives.com

Non-Negotiable Things Good Men Never Do In Relationships

What makes a man "good"? Is it how he controls his emotions? How he loves? How he communicate? We say what makes him "good' is the way that he treats his partner. Romantic relationships are the most intimate kinds of relationships that a person can have. They can bring out the best in people just like they can bring out the worst. While good versus bad isn't definitive and is more like a grey space that can depend on a case-by-case basis, the following are non-negotiables that no good man would ever do in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Scranton Times

7 tips for dating in 2022

In some ways, it feels like 2021 flew right by, and in others, it feels like it was the never-ending continuation of 2020. Let’s hope 2022 brings more health and happiness to much of the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OurSentinel

OurSentinel

Saint Joseph, IL
338
Followers
802
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

 http://www.oursentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy