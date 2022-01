WASHINGTON (TND) — With two major updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in just a matter of days, there has been some confusion around what the new guidance actually is for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC says the change is motivated by science and that the majority of COVID-19 transmission generally happens in one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

