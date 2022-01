State Rep. David Welter (R-Morris) is hoping Democrats in Springfield make changes to the SAFE Act. “We are back for our first legislative day of this new session,” Welter recently said in a video posted to Facebook. “Today, we are hearing that the minority party is looking to pass some updates to the SAFE Act that we passed about a year ago at this time. If you’re familiar with that, the SAFE Act is what I like to name as the ‘Criminal Bill of Rights.’ It’s one of the most progressive and far-reaching bills to come through any state in the entire country that has to do with criminal justice.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO