MLW News: Live Events Planned For New Markets, Top Merchandise Sellers In Company

Jason Monteiro has been appointed to General Manager of HBO Max Southeast Asian, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
“Jason arrives at HBO Max with a proven track record of building and growing subscription services across Asia and other important global markets,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said. “He’s a passionate leader known for building and inspiring high-performing teams, and I’m eager to see his leadership in action as he steps into his new role today.”
Monteiro was previously the Director of AVOD at Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform. At Shahid, Monteiro managed the streaming platform’s free tier and covered...
