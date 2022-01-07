Gov. Kelly issues 15-day disaster declaration

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday signed a State of Disaster Emergency to alleviate healthcare staffing shortages and facilities’ constraints caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Kelly eased or suspended Kansas licensing rules for medical personnel and nursing home workers in hopes...
READING, Pa. — Reading has issued a declaration of disaster emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases in Berks County continues to climb. Mayor Eddie Morán signed the declaration on Wednesday. He said the purpose is to streamline the way emergency officials coordinate their response. The county's two...
Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley signed a disaster declaration Wednesday to make state emergency money available to pay for damage caused by the severe wind storms earlier this month. The Governor's Office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance. Foley...
Gov. Laura Kelly issues orders designed to alleviate COVID-19 staffing problems at hospitals, nursing homes. AG Derek Schmidt urges caution.
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is declaring a state of emergency for the next 30 days. With more than 3,500 patients across Virginia hospitalized with COVID-19, this order will work to help medical staff. “This order will help in several ways, primarily by allowing hospitals to expand bed...
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed a State of Disaster Emergency to alleviate healthcare staffing shortages and facilities’ constraints caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases. Governor Kelly also signed executive orders 22-01 and 22-02 which temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for adult care homes and certain health care providers.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to approve a major disaster declaration for seven Missouri counties to help rebuild areas hit hard by severe storms and tornadoes on December 10. The FEMA assistance requested is for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison,...
On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Foley signed a disaster proclamation in response to the severe storms that struck Nebraska earlier this month. The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund in response to damage that occurred as a result of storms and high winds that downed power lines and trees and created power outages.
A combination of factors has led Lyon County commissioners to issue a state of disaster emergency. On Friday morning, Newman Regional Health asked Lyon County Emergency Management to order two ventilators from the state’s Emergency Operations Center, but Lyon County Public Information Officer Tammy Vopat says the state couldn’t respond because Lyon County didn’t have a local emergency declaration in place. That changed when Commission Chair Rollie Martin issued a verbal declaration.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Medical Officers from state hospitals gathered virtually to show appreciation for Governor Laura Kelly’s 15-day Emergency Declaration with staffing shortages and staff members burnt out across Kansas. Stormont Vail CMO Dr. Kevin Dishman said on the call, “Deepest appreciation to the governor for the...
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE)- Governor McKee signed an Executive Order which will allow public meetings to be held remotely, something lawmakers across the state have looked for as COVID continues to surge and public meetings postponed due to the viruses spread. Governor Dan McKee has also issued an extension of the...
Governor Laura Kelly has laid out some of the priorities she's wanting the legislature to address this year.
