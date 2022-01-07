ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kelly issues 15-day disaster declaration

Two executive orders to aid hospital and adult care home capacity....

roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas governor declares 15-day state of emergency to aid hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday signed a State of Disaster Emergency to alleviate healthcare staffing shortages and facilities’ constraints caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Kelly eased or suspended Kansas licensing rules for medical personnel and nursing home workers in hopes...
KANSAS STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading declares disaster emergency amid COVID surge

READING, Pa. — Reading has issued a declaration of disaster emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases in Berks County continues to climb. Mayor Eddie Morán signed the declaration on Wednesday. He said the purpose is to streamline the way emergency officials coordinate their response. The county's two...
READING, PA
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska OKs disaster declaration for December wind storm

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley signed a disaster declaration Wednesday to make state emergency money available to pay for damage caused by the severe wind storms earlier this month. The Governor's Office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance. Foley...
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gov. Northam declares state of emergency

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is declaring a state of emergency for the next 30 days. With more than 3,500 patients across Virginia hospitalized with COVID-19, this order will work to help medical staff. “This order will help in several ways, primarily by allowing hospitals to expand bed...
VIRGINIA STATE
Great Bend Post

Gov. issues disaster emergency to help Kan. medical staff shortages

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed a State of Disaster Emergency to alleviate healthcare staffing shortages and facilities’ constraints caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases. Governor Kelly also signed executive orders 22-01 and 22-02 which temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for adult care homes and certain health care providers.
KANSAS STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Parson asks FEMA for disaster declaration for 7 Heartland counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to approve a major disaster declaration for seven Missouri counties to help rebuild areas hit hard by severe storms and tornadoes on December 10. The FEMA assistance requested is for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
foxnebraska.com

Lt. Gov. Foley declares State Disaster for areas affected by Dec. 15 storms

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Foley signed a disaster proclamation in response to the severe storms that struck Nebraska earlier this month. The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund in response to damage that occurred as a result of storms and high winds that downed power lines and trees and created power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Commission issues disaster declaration to help Newman Regional Health, announces special meeting on public health order for Monday

A combination of factors has led Lyon County commissioners to issue a state of disaster emergency. On Friday morning, Newman Regional Health asked Lyon County Emergency Management to order two ventilators from the state’s Emergency Operations Center, but Lyon County Public Information Officer Tammy Vopat says the state couldn’t respond because Lyon County didn’t have a local emergency declaration in place. That changed when Commission Chair Rollie Martin issued a verbal declaration.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas lawmakers begin talks on medical marijuana

Students are now calling on the school board to do better and asking the district to hold the elected members accountable. Governor Laura Kelly has laid out some of the priorities she's wanting the legislature to address this year. Bird City receives portion of $150,000 matching grant. Updated: 4 hours...
KANSAS STATE

