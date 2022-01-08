ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infected travelers from Italy escape COVID-19 quarantine after plane lands in India

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

At least a dozen travelers from Italy managed to escape quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in India. The international flight touched down on Wednesday at an airport in the city of Amritsar around 1:30 p.m....

fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
#Italy#Covid#Quarantine#Milan#Bbc Punjabi#Ndtv#Omicron
UPI News

Hog deer captured after escape from zoo in India

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land. The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala said the hog deer escaped from the facility Thursday and...
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
Albany Herald

Travelers infected one another across hallway in Covid-19 quarantine facility, New Zealand research shows

A traveler isolated for Covid-19 at a quarantine facility in New Zealand managed to infect three others across a hallway, researchers reported Thursday. Closed-circuit camera footage, genetic testing and careful contact tracing show that the only conceivable way the virus could have passed from one room to another was in air that leaked out when both doors were briefly opened, the researchers said.
studyfinds.org

Rapid tests, quarantine protocols would effectively protect airline travelers from COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — As flights continue to take to the skies even as COVID-19 cases surge again, preventing airline passengers from spreading the virus inside the cabin is a key concern. That’s especially been the case in recent weeks as many flights are being canceled over insufficient flight crew as coronavirus cases surge. Airlines are taking precautions against virus spread including masks, rigorous cleaning, and decreased flight capacity. Still, it is entirely possible to unknowingly welcome COVID-19 positive passengers on board. Testing travelers with a rapid SARS-CoV-2 test prior to takeoff could increase the safety of all of those on board, according to a recent study.
dallassun.com

Have Refugee Camps Escaped Mass COVID Infections

Roughly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, no massive outbreaks have been reported in refugee camps to date. Health experts have some theories about why, but they also urge continued wariness against "the very real and present danger of widespread transmission" in camps, as the World Health Organization has cautioned.
eturbonews.com

Italy COVID-19 Infections Now Up Due to Year-End Festivities

In the last 24 hours in Italy, there have been 189,109 new cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths. On January 4, the deaths were 259, while the new positives were 170,844. The swabs carried out were 1,094,255 with positivity rising to 17.3%; yesterday, it was 13.9%. These are the data published by the Italy Ministry of Health in today’s bulletin on the spread of the virus in Italy.
WNCY

India reports 168,063 new COVID-19 infections

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India reported 168,063 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, less than the figure of 179,723 the previous day, the health ministry said. Deaths rose by 277 to 484,213, while the tally of infections reached 35.88 million. (Reporting by Chandini Monnapppa)
Reuters

Australia swamped by Omicron surge as pressure grows on hospitals

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australia's COVID-19 infections hovered near record levels on Tuesday as a surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant put a strain on hospitals already stretched by staff isolating after being exposed to the virus. After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of the pandemic,...
AFP

Cathay Pacific faces 'legal action' over Hong Kong virus outbreak: leader

Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an Omicron variant coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong that began with the airline's employees, the city's leader said Tuesday. The revelation came as chief executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year in early February. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a strict zero-Covid strategy that has kept cases low but largely cut the international finance hub off from both the mainland and the rest of the world for the last two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked a dramatic tightening of already strict social distancing controls and travel restrictions, causing renewed anger among residents and businesses.
