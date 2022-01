Reboot, the upcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, has been ordered to series at Hulu, TVLine has learned. Also, Judy Greer will replace Leslie Bibb as Bree Marie Larson, a small-town pageant girl who “always dreamed of being an actress and a princess and both somehow came true,” per the official description. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Keegan-Michael Key will star...

