Opinion: ‘Seeking balance’ on emergency powers

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has all but stated outright that he will refuse to cooperate with the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. In a four-page letter sent Sunday to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Jordan outlined his grievances with the panel’s probe, calling their request for cooperation “unprecedented and inappropriate” and “an outrageous abuse.” Jordan insisted he was performing his “official duties” as a congressman in communicating with then-President Donald Trump’s team in the days leading to Jan. 6. He also protested that he had “no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose.” The panel had previously written to the Ohio lawmaker last month, asking him for an interview on discussions he had with Trump before, during, and after the attack. A spokesperson for the committee said on Sunday that Jordan had previously said he would cooperate with its investigation. The panel, the spokesperson added, would respond to Jordan’s letter at greater length “in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO