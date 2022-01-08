ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City West Wins Non-Conference Hockey Game Against Big Rapids

By Matthew Doyle
 3 days ago
BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City West jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one period and held on to win 5-2 over Big Rapids on Friday on the road.

The Titans scored three goals in the first period with Michael Schermerhorn knocking in two of them. The Cardinals responded with a goal from Tanner Flachs to make it a 3-1 game after one period.

Traverse City West will face its rival Central once again on Wednesday at 6 p.m., a game that MiSportsNow will live stream. Big Rapids will host Petoskey on Saturday at 2 p.m.

ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

