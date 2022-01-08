Traverse City West Wins Non-Conference Hockey Game Against Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City West jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one period and held on to win 5-2 over Big Rapids on Friday on the road.

The Titans scored three goals in the first period with Michael Schermerhorn knocking in two of them. The Cardinals responded with a goal from Tanner Flachs to make it a 3-1 game after one period.

Traverse City West will face its rival Central once again on Wednesday at 6 p.m., a game that MiSportsNow will live stream. Big Rapids will host Petoskey on Saturday at 2 p.m.