Italy Has Reached 400 Tesla Superchargers

Two years ago, Sony unveiled the Vision-S electric concept car, and I excitedly wrote up the news. Here are some pics of the Vision-S concept at the time:. A year later, we found out that Sony wasn’t entirely fooling around, and it had created a test mule out of the concept car and was driving it around snowy Austria. Here was the excited reaction of our own Jo Borrás: “They said it was just a concept. No plans for production. Nothing to see here, in other words. And that’s fine — but here we are, just one year after Sony shocked the automotive community with the launch of its Vision-S electric car at CES 2020, and there is a for-real, fully functional, 536 horsepower (!) prototype of Sony’s electric car currently undergoing public road testing in Austria. How do we know? Because Sony just told everyone … and they have a video to prove it!”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO