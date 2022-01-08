ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Man suspected of killing Washington Football Team player’s brother arrested by Henrico police

By Emma North
 2 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department announced on Friday that they had arrested 47-year-old Shon Bloomfield. He is suspected of shooting and killing 27-year-old Anthony R. Sweat.

Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat, was shot and killed on Wistar Village Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Henrico County Police Department said officers were called to the shooting just after 4 p.m. and found Anthony Sweat dead at the scene.

Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed in Henrico shooting

Police said people in the area had dispersed and run from the area when shots were fired, some people stayed at the scene and tried to help Anthony Sweat.

Bloomfield was arrested as part of a joint effort by Henrico Police, Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Police. Police said Bloomfield is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.

