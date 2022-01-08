ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

CR 1 reopened after officials recover semi-truck

By Sydney Isenberg
 2 days ago
Authorities have reopened CR 1 after recovering a semi-truck Friday.

On Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office shutdown northbound Highway 34 from CR 61 due to road conditions and visibility.

Crews worked for several hours Friday in order to remove the large vehicle from the embankment. In order to recover the vehicle, police had to close CR 1, also known as Trough Road.

Around 6:37 p.m., GCSO announced the recovery had been completed and the road had been reopened. The sheriff's office also thanked drivers for their patience.

